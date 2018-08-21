State Attorney charges 75-year-old in Orange Park bank robbery

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Noel Johnson; FHP-provided photo of his arrest Monday on I-10.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 75-year-old man accused of holding up an Orange Park bank in July has been formally charged with robbery by the State Attorney's Office.

Deputies said Noel Johnson got away with $1,760 before he was stopped on I-10 and arrested.

Deputies were called to the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road, right in front of the Orange Park Mall, at 10:03 a.m. July 23. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Johnson walked into the bank, handed the teller a note that implied he had a weapon and walked out with the cash.

Johnson, of Fort White, was pulled over on I-10 near Lane Avenue about 10 minutes after the robbery after his description quickly made the rounds on social media.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan said a bag with a large sum of money was in plain view on the passenger seat of Johnson's car. The threatening note used in the holdup was also found in the car, according to Johnson's arrest report.

The State Attorney's Office formally filed robbery charges against Johnson on Monday.

Johnson remains in jail on $10,003 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 29.

Deputies said there were no injuries at the bank, but the tellers were shaken up.

