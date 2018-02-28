State Attorney's Office announces initiative to help solve missing persons cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Attorney Melissa Nelson was joined by Mayor Lenny Curry at the annual Missing Adults Day at City Hall. Nelson announced the "Cold Case Initiative" in which her office will partner with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to help solve cold case homicides and missing persons cases."

Mayor Curry had a message to the families who don't know where their loved ones are.

"It's hard to find words to express any comfort, because I know the words won't do it," Mayor Curry said. "But just know I stand with our public safety workers and our State Attorney with commitment to the resources they need to get the answers that you should have."

In 2017, JSO says it worked 3,181 reports of missing persons. 30% of those cases were adults. Police were able to solve all but 7 of the cases. It says the ultimate goal is to recover 100%.

"It is our hope that we will be able to give some of you, maybe one of you the truth about your missing loved one," said Nelson.

The State Attorney hopes putting fresh eyes on old cases will help bring some closure.

