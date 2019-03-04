State CFO reveals new plan to go after criminals and cheaters stealing your money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's one of the biggest complaints to our I-TEAM: being cheated out of money. Now Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has announced a new plan to catch criminals and scammers all across the state.

Monday morning, Patronis launched "Fraud Free Florida," a new initiative to bring together state and local law enforcement agencies as well as state and local prosecutors to take on rampant fraud that's occuring now while staying one step ahead of new scams.

"We see it after every hurricane, millions of dollars are stolen as crooks prey on Florida families in their time of need to make a quick buck," said Patronis.

The new Fraud Free Florida initiative joins the ranks of Patronis’ Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, which includes the Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team aimed at curbing hurricane-related insurance fraud, as well as his Division of Public Assistance Fraud.

Patronis says his Investigative and Forensic Services Divison is one of the top law enforcement agencies in the state dedicated to rooting out fraud and investigating financial crimes, and says Fraud Free Florida will help agencies better collaborate on fraud cases and identify law changes needed to make Florida the toughest state in the nation on fraud.

“Florida currently ranks first in fraud and second in identity theft nationwide. In 2017, identity theft cost Americans nearly $905 million. This is unacceptable, and we must use innovative ways to stay two steps ahead of criminals who want to take your identity, steal money from families who need it, and prey on vulnerable Floridians," Patronis said.

“I am proud to announce this initiative today and look forward to working with an all-star team of top law enforcement officials and stakeholders from across our state. I look forward to creating a lasting impact as we go after these criminals and expose scam artists who aim to cheat the system and target hardworking Floridians,” he added.

To report fraud and scams go to FraudFreeFlorida.com.

