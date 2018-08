You can now enjoy deep fried Oreo year round. Oreo State Fair cookies are now available in stores.

They are sold exclusively at Walmart. Two flavors are available, vanilla crunch and chocolate crunch. You can find the cookies in the frozen section.

All you have to do is heat them up in the oven, then you can enjoy the crunchy cookie. You can get a pack of nine cookies for $4.

