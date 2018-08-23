State Farm to close Jacksonville center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 600 State Farm employees in Jacksonville may soon be out of a job.

News4Jax has confirmed the insurance company is shutting down its operations center on Baymeadows Way on the Southside. The center's closing comes after more than 40 years in Jacksonville.

Employees at the office will be given the opportunity to stay in Jacksonville or to be relocated to company headquarters in Illinois or to centers in Atlanta, Dallas or Phoenix.

"Our commitment is to work with our employees to assist them throughout this process," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to have a strong presence in this community through our agents."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.