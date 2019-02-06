Florida lawmakers rally in support for paid family leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers rallied on Wednesday in support for paid family leave and equal pay for women.

It’s a big push to help families that President Donald Trump pitched during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

"I am also proud to be the first President to include in my budget a plan for nationwide paid family leave so that every new parent has the chance to bond with their newborn child," the president announced.

His plan gives new parents more time off, calling for six weeks of paid family leave for mothers, fathers, and couples who plan to adopt.

Current federal law only allows some employees to take up to 12 weeks off -- but not everyone. As an incentive for employers, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed by the president includes a new tax credit to businesses offering paid family leave to their employees.

Florida lawmakers rolled out their plans to include paid family leave during a press conference at the Florida Capitol. Sens. Linda Stewart, Lori Berman and Janet Cruz, along with Reps. Dotie Jospeh and Fentrice Driskell led the conference that began at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.