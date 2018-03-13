State seeks death for Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the man suspected of carrying out last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

State Attorney Michael Satz, who represents Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit, filed a formal notice Tuesday of the state's intentions, according to court documents obtained by Local10.com.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and an additional 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the case stemming from the Feb. 14 massacre.

Attorneys for Cruz, who previously offered to plead guilty to the murder charges in exchange for a life sentence, withdrew his not guilty plea March 8.

Cruz currently plans to stand mute, which is similar to pleading not guilty, except that it means he does not deny the charges against him.

