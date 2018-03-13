State seeks death for Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the man suspected of carrying out last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
State Attorney Michael Satz, who represents Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit, filed a formal notice Tuesday of the state's intentions, according to court documents obtained by Local10.com.
More Headlines
- Reports: Judge orders release of Parkland shooting surveillance video
- Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz again ordered held without bond
- Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears in court
- Florida school massacre: What happened moment by moment
- School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts
- What Nikolas Cruz's life is like in jail
- Nikolas Cruz formally charged with 17 counts of murder in Parkland massacre
DOCUMENTS: State files notice to seek death penalty for Nikolas Cruz
Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and an additional 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the case stemming from the Feb. 14 massacre.
RELATED: Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears in court | Judge orders release of Parkland shooting surveillance video | Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of murder
Attorneys for Cruz, who previously offered to plead guilty to the murder charges in exchange for a life sentence, withdrew his not guilty plea March 8.
Cruz currently plans to stand mute, which is similar to pleading not guilty, except that it means he does not deny the charges against him.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.