Staying home with kids is harder than going to work, study finds

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Taking a day off... what's that? 

A new study finds that staying home with children may be harder than going to work for new parents, Yahoo reports. 

AVEENO Baby surveyed new parents in the UK. 31% claim that staying at home with kids is "much harder than returning to work."

Of the 1,500 UK parents surveyed, 55% say having a baby is “hard work,” with 20% admitting parenthood is “very difficult,” Yahoo said.  

48% of the new parents polled described their journey into parenthood as the “perfect experience.”

