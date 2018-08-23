Staying home with kids is harder than going to work, study finds

Taking a day off... what's that?

A new study finds that staying home with children may be harder than going to work for new parents, Yahoo reports.

AVEENO Baby surveyed new parents in the UK. 31% claim that staying at home with kids is "much harder than returning to work."

Of the 1,500 UK parents surveyed, 55% say having a baby is “hard work,” with 20% admitting parenthood is “very difficult,” Yahoo said.

48% of the new parents polled described their journey into parenthood as the “perfect experience.”

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.