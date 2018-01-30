News

Stein Mart's price per-share plunges

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer
Stein Mart's stock plummeted over 36 percent Monday.

The price-per share is now only 72 cents according to the NASDAQ.  This is a 52-week low. Its cumulative net loss for 2017 was down almost $24 million from 2016. 

The discount department store's headquarters is in Jacksonville. There are seven local Stein Mart stores.

The fashion retailer is putting together a team to "improve operating performance and identify potential strategic alternatives," the Daily Record reports. 

