Stein Mart's price per-share plunges

Stein Mart's stock plummeted over 36 percent Monday.

The price-per share is now only 72 cents according to the NASDAQ. This is a 52-week low. Its cumulative net loss for 2017 was down almost $24 million from 2016.

The discount department store's headquarters is in Jacksonville. There are seven local Stein Mart stores.

The fashion retailer is putting together a team to "improve operating performance and identify potential strategic alternatives," the Daily Record reports.

