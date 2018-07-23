Sting and Shaggy coming to Jacksonville

Sting & Shaggy are bringing their live show to Daily’s Place on Friday, Sept. 14!

Tickets for their Jacksonville concert will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 27th at 10AM. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

The iconic artists will combine their bands to play songs from their recently-released, island-flavored collaborative album, 44/876 (A&M/Interscope Records), and to collaborate on each other’s most celebrated hits such as "Every Breath You Take," "Englishman In New York," "Message In A Bottle,” “It Wasn’t Me,” "Mr. Boombastic" and "Angel.”

Members of the official ‪Sting.com fan club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance ‪beginning Tuesday, July 24th.

Please visit www.sting.com/tour for more details.

