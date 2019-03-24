Stolen hot air balloon recovered by Marion County deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time in the 175 years of existence of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they have recovered a hot air balloon. Yes, you read that right. A stolen hot air balloon was recovered by deputies at The Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Florida Horse Park.

Authorities said the hot air balloon was stolen from Bloomington, Indiana and turned up in Florida.

Marion County deputies said they got a call from the Bloomington Police Department on Saturday night and were told where to find the stolen hot air balloon.

Deputies responded and confirmed it was the stolen hot air balloon.

The owner didn’t want to press charges and just wanted his hot air balloon back.

The balloon was towed and will be returned to its owner.

There is no word on who stole the hot air balloon or why, but deputies in Marion County will sure have quite the story to tell.

