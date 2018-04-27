Streaker at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At the Jumbo Shrimp game Thursday night, fans saw a man jump onto the field, drop his shorts and sprint across the baseball field naked.

Video shows the man, later identified by police as Dante Koonce, running from near third base, across the infield and into right field, where he tried to climb the chain-link fence. He was pushed back onto the field by a fan, ran to left field and climbed over the fence in the Family Fun Zone. He was quickly tackled by a fan.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Dante Koonce

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an off-duty officer working the game arrested Koonce, 20. Because children saw him naked, Koonce was charged with lewd or lascivious conduct, a felony. He was also charged with disorderly intoxication or public disturbance, a misdemeanor.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Koonce includes a tweet that says if 10 people retweeted the post, he would streak at the Jumbo Shrimp game. That post now shows more than 20 retweets. Several comments on the tweet include the cellphone video of the streaker at the baseball game.

10 retweets I’ll streak at the jumbo shrimp game — Dante (@ChiefMcGnarly) April 27, 2018

A man who attended the game told News4Jax a youth baseball team was sitting right behind him and saw it all happen.

Because Koonce had no prior record involving sexual offense, the sexual assault unit did not get involved in the case. As of midday Friday, he was still in jail without bond.

The Jumbo Shrimp released a statement indicating that they will not tolerate any fans coming onto the field uninvited:

“The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, in order to provide a safe environment for fans and players alike, strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding field invasion. Any attendee that enters the field uninvited is immediately removed from the stadium and put in the custody of our JSO officers that are on site every game. The Jumbo Shrimp, in cooperation with JSO, enforce all laws including, but not limited, to trespassing when such incidents occur.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.