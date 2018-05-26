Charges against Jumbo Shrimp streaker dropped

Dante Koonce is accused of lewd or lascivious conduct and distorderly intoxication after hundreds of fans saw him running naked across the field at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges against a man who streaked at a Jumbo Shrimp baseball game in late April have been dropped, according to Duval County court records.

Fans at the April 26 game against the Blue Wahoos saw 20-year-old Dante Koonce jump onto the field, drop his shorts and sprint across the baseball field naked.

Since children saw him naked, Koonce was arrested on two counts of lewd/lascivious conduct, both of which have since been dropped.

It turned out the stunt wasn't done on a drunken impulse. It started with a tweet.

10 retweets I’ll streak at the jumbo shrimp game — Dante (@ChiefMcGnarly) April 27, 2018

After Koonce got 20 retweets, he took off.

Video recorded by fans shows the man, later identified by police as Koonce, running from near first base, into right field, where he tried to climb the chain-link fence. He was pushed back onto the field by a fan, then ran to left field and climbed over the fence in the Family Fun Zone, before being tackled by a fan.

Koonce was released from jail the next day after he posted $31,000 bond.

UNCUT: Fan video records streaker's run, take down

The Jumbo Shrimp released a statement at the time of the incident indicating that the team will not tolerate any fans coming onto the field uninvited:

“The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, in order to provide a safe environment for fans and players alike, strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding field invasion. Any attendee that enters the field uninvited is immediately removed from the stadium and put in the custody of our JSO officers that are on site every game. The Jumbo Shrimp, in cooperation with JSO, enforce all laws including, but not limited, to trespassing when such incidents occur.”

Koonce also does not have to register as a sex offender since the lewd and lascivious charges were dropped.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.