Strong message for person who dumped puppies on road

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - "To the wonderful person who thinks this is where puppies belong, we disagree."

That's the message the Ware County Animal Services has for the person who left puppies for dead on a Georgia road.

WCAS said the poor puppies were covered in fleas to the point they have torn their own skin scratching with no relief.

The organization bathed them and fed them, and they are in good health now.

"Thank you to the citizen who didn't turn the other way and called Animal Control before these babies could be hit by a car," WCAS said.

Chestnut, Acorn and Walnut will be available for adoption on 10/25/19.

