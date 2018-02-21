News

Student adds hilarious PowerPoint presentation to his Tinder

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer
LEEDS, England - A student has been praised over his 'genius' idea to put a PowerPoint presentation on his Tinder profile to encourage women to swipe right. 

Sam Dixey, 21, an undergraduate at Leeds University, created business-like slides listing his hobbies and 'other notable qualities' and uploaded them in the place of extra photos on the popular dating app. 

There's even a list of "totally real" reviews from people like his dad to Donald Trump.

Another Tinder user found his effort to be charming, and posted his profile on Twitter. 

Dixey's profile went viral geting 20,000 retweets and 88,000 likes. 

Would you swipe right? 

