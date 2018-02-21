Student adds hilarious PowerPoint presentation to his Tinder

LEEDS, England - A student has been praised over his 'genius' idea to put a PowerPoint presentation on his Tinder profile to encourage women to swipe right.

Sam Dixey, 21, an undergraduate at Leeds University, created business-like slides listing his hobbies and 'other notable qualities' and uploaded them in the place of extra photos on the popular dating app.

There's even a list of "totally real" reviews from people like his dad to Donald Trump.

Another Tinder user found his effort to be charming, and posted his profile on Twitter.

A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7wjUJk3HF0 — Gracie Barrow (@GracieBarrow1) February 17, 2018

Dixey's profile went viral geting 20,000 retweets and 88,000 likes.



Would you swipe right?

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.