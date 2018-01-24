Student brings gun to Duval County middle school, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student was arrested Friday after bringing an unloaded gun to JEB Stuart Middle School, Duval County Public Schools officials said.

Staff got a tip about the gun from another student, and administrators and police investigated and found the firearm.

The gun was confiscated, and the student was arrested, Principal Sadie Milliner-Smith said.

The student with the gun will face criminal charges as well as possible expulsion.

No students or staff were threatened or harmed during the incident, Milliner-Smith said.

“As a school community, we strive to maintain a safe and secure learning environment and build trustworthy relationships between our students and staff,” Milliner-Smith said. “Please talk with your children about the serious consequences of bringing a firearm or weapon on campus. Encourage positive conflict resolution strategies and emphasize the importance of notifying a trusted adult whenever your child feels threatened.”

Milliner-Smith said anyone with questions can contact her at 904-573-1000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.