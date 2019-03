JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child was hurt Wednesday afternoon when his school bus was struck by a projectile, sources told News4Jax.

The bus was bringing students home and traveling near Lake Lucina Elementary on Merrill Road when it happened, the same sources said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Duval County School Board Police are investigating.

