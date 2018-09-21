Answers sought as teen recovers after shooting near bus stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three days after a Jacksonville teen was shot on the way to his bus stop at the corner of Miss Muffet Lane and Lane Avenue, the community is still asking for answers.

Javon Mills, 17, remained in the hospital in stable condition Friday, and his father, John Mills, said Javon is able to speak.

“He has a punctured lung. Bullet ricocheted through his body, went into his liver and through his stomach,” John Mills said.

Javon was shot once in the chest Wednesday morning after someone drove up in a black car, rolled down a window and fired at close range, his father said.

Police said that after he was shot, Javon was able to get to his bus stop and was loaded onto the bus. The driver took him to a fire station at the corner of Jammes Road and Tiny Tim Lane, about a mile away, according to police.

John Mills said the bus driver saved her son, and he wants to thank her in person.

RELATED: Bus driver hailed as hero | Classmates, parents, city leaders grapple with shooting

“To me, she’s a guardian angel, because without her quick reaction, my son would have died,” John Mills said. “It was her quick reaction that saved his life, and I’m forever grateful forever.”

Javon is recovering well, going through rehab at the hospital, and John Mills hopes the teen will be released in about a week.

No arrests, police say

Police repeated Friday that no arrests have been made in the case. News4Jax cameras recorded police activity Thursday on Miss Muffet Lane, where we saw heavily armed Jacksonville Sheriff's Office personnel handcuff a man who appeared to be in his 20s. He was taken into custody just a few doors down from Javon's home.

RELATED: Father says he knows who shot son on way to bus stop

Officers said the man had a warrant out for his arrest. Investigators have not released the man's name or the charges against him, but they said he cooperated and did not resist.

A JSO spokesperson has not said what that man's arrest warrant was for, but the police activity has neighbors talking.

A patrol officer drove the man down to the police station, where he declined to answer questions from our crew about why he was in police custody.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.