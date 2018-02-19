Student showers girl with gifts after she was bullied

SABINA, Ohio - A woman posted pictures and a video of her son surprising a girl at her school who was recently bullied.

Abby Howell says the 12-year-old was bullied on Valentine's Day. Howell tells News4JAX her son is homeschooled and the girl is a family friend.

The boy is seen on video walking through the cafeteria and holding a large teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers.

When the girl sees him, she's overcome with emotion, as she walks up to him to give him a hug. Students in the cafeteria then start clapping.

Thousands of people have commented on the post, praising the teen for his compassion and kindness.

Check out the viral post:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.