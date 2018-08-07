Study: Florida college graduates have less student loan debt than peers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every year more and more students head off to college-- and begin racking up student loans, pushing themselves into debt.

In the first quarter of 2018, the total outstanding student loan debt was $1.5 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

More than 10 percent of all student loan debt is delinquent and over 90 days past due.

In the U.S., Florida ranks 44th in student loan debt. In other words, college graduates in almost all other states have more debt than those in Florida.

Credit website, WalletHub says Florida did have more grant and student work opportunities than many other states.

The average college student in the Sunshine State has $24,461 of student loan debt. In comparison, the national average is $37,172, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Georgia ranks 19th in student loan debt.

In order to determine which states had the most and least student loan debt, WalletHub analyzed 11 key factors of student loan indebtedness and earning opportunities: underemployment, availability of student jobs, student debt as share of income, availability of paid internships, underemployment rates among population age 25 to 34, proportion of students with debt, share of student loans past-due or in default, share of loan borrowers over 50 and average student debt.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.