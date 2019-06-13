Study: Most fathers experience 'dad shaming'

FreeImages.com/Crissy Pauley

Give dad a break!

A new study by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found that most dads feel their parenting skills are being judged.

Nearly half of the fathers polled, 52 percent, say they face criticism about their parenting style.

They're often criticized for how they discipline their child, what they feed them, for how often they pay attention to them and for being too rough.

20% say it discourages them from being involved in parenting. And 44% of the time that criticism is coming from the other parent.

Although dad shaming can take a toll on a father, nine in ten fathers (90%) feel that most fathers do a good job taking care of their kids.

Click here to read the full study.

