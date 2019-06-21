Study: Water sold at Target, Walmart and Whole foods contains high levels of arsenic

iStock/LaraBelova

Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart and Whole Foods contains high levels of arsenic, according to a new study.

The nonprofit Center for Environmental Health study showed that two bottled water brands violated state arsenic guidelines.

Peñafiel and Starkey were found to contain the high arsenic levels. Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and sold at Target and Walmart, while Starkey is owned by Whole Foods.

Although the study shows both bottled water brands contained high levels of arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration has not ordered a recall.

California state law says high levels of arsenic can cause reproductive harm and cancer, according to USA Today. The Centers for Disease Control says arsenic can cause an increased risk of diabetes and hypertension, with symptoms including nausea, diarrhea, numbness or even paralysis.

“Consumers are being needlessly exposed to arsenic without their knowledge or consent,” said Michael Green, Chief Executive Officer of CEH. “Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer.”

