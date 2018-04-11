Subaru of Orange Park gives $18,000 check to Nemours

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Subaru of Orange Park presented an $18,000 check to Nemour's Special Care Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at the dealership on Blanding Boulevard.

The donation is part of the Subaru "Share The Love" campaign.

Jack Hanania, president and CEO of the Hanania Automotive Group and Subaru of Orange Park was there for the presentation.

"Subaru of Orange Park is proud to be able to make such a significant contribution to such a worthy and valued facility," Hanania said.

Gary Josephson, chief medical officer of Nemours Specialty Care, said the donation will make a positive impact on the health, prosperity and growth of the community.

"It's partnerships that help take care of the children in this community. It's these types of donations that help us build programs to provide world class care here in Jacksonville which is not readily available in other parts of the country. It also helps Nemours care for children regardless of their family's ability to pay."



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.