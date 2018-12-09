'Supernatural' fans flock to Jacksonville convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cast of CW's hit show, "Supernatural" was in Jacksonville this weekend for a convention at the Hyatt Hotel.

Hundreds of the sci-fi show's fans got the chance to meet with some of the main characters, snap photos and get autographs.

"Supernatural" which is about angels and demons, is now in its 14th season. The show airs on CW on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Samm Wenum has been to five "Supernatural" conventions now - three of them here in Jacksonville - and she's met many of the show's stars in the past few years.

"I always tell people, 'Yes, it's about angels and demons and monsters and it's insane but the overall theme is family,' and we don't call ourselves a fandom," Wenum said. "We call ourselves a family because of that."

A mother-daughter duo say it's a family tradition for them.

"We watch every Thursday together, and as a fact neither one of us can watch it without the other," Madison Mullins said.

"It's family values. Family doesn't just mean blood, which is the essence of the show, and....it's genuine, it's real, even though it's fantasy. You can relate to a lot of the things in the show without all the ghosts and horror," Carol Mullins said.

This was the family's first convention. Madison said she was excited to meet the brothers on the show, Sam and Dean Winchester.

This is the last "Supernatural" convention of the year and they are not coming back to Florida next year. The next stop for the convention is Seattle in February.

