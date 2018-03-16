Surveillance video shows deadly Miami bridge collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video that captured the moment a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami is making its rounds on social media.

The video clip, uploaded to Twitter late Thursday, shows traffic passing underneath the bridge when it suddenly comes crashing down, filling the air with a cloud of dust.

Breaking Video: Surveillance video captures the moment of the FIU Bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/DQx2ewdslb — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 16, 2018

The death toll in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Miami rose to 6 overnight. Surveillance video captured the moment the walkway at Florida International University crumbled to the ground. https://t.co/vRheKG6rfY pic.twitter.com/gBRhPyoGS7 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2018

The clip was originally posted by @OfficialJoelF about 10:30 p.m. It appears to have filmed by a camera posted across the intersection from the bridge, offering the clearest glimpse yet of what happened.

At least six people were killed and several more injured in the Thursday afternoon collapse, authorities said. First responders have been sifting through the rubble in search of those trapped beneath it.

The staggering footage left Twitter users stunned:

