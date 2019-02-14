Suspect in November murder moved to Duval County jail from Indiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of two suspects charged in the November slaying of 18-year-old Deshawn Minor has been extradited from Indiana.

Oneil Exantus, 18, was booked into the Duval County jail about 11 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, according to online jail records. He's being held without bond pending arraignment Feb. 25.

On Jan. 24, Exantus was taken into custody in Terre Haute, Indiana, by local police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Terre Haute police said Exantus traveled to Terre Haute shortly after Minor was killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip about Exantus called into CrimeStoppers prompted them to alert the U.S. marshals in Indiana, who set up surveillance on Exantus and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 17, the search for Exantus triggered an hourslong SWAT situation at an Arlington home on Shady Oak Drive, but JSO officers entered the home and found it vacant.

On Jan. 31, police announced that a murder charge in Minor's death was also filed against David Marc Robinson, 19, who was already in custody on a previous robbery charge. They said he was identified as a suspect during the homicide investigation.

Minor's body was found in late November in a wooded area off Marina Drive, which backs up to Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus. Police said it appeared his body had been there for some time.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.