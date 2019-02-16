St. Augustine police say DUI driver hit 7 cars, pushed 1 into hotel

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Stephen Nelson, charged with DUI after a crash in St. Augustine hotel parking lot.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after the St. Augustine Police Department say he hit seven cars, pushing one into the Bayfront Inn early Saturday morning.

Officers said Stephen Carl Nelson, 50, was driving under the influence at 4:02 a.m. when he struck one vehicle, pushing it into the side of the Bayfront Inn. As he was trying to back out, officers said Nelson hit multiple other parked vehicles in the parking lot.

A total of seven cars were hit, according to police.

Nelson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and property damage. He is being held at the St. Johns County jail on a $2,500 bond.

