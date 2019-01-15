Suspended Councilwoman Katrina Brown requests additional attorney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To help with her defense, the attorney for suspended City Councilwoman Katrina Brown has asked a federal judge to appoint an additional attorney, to help with her defense, News4Jax learned Monday.

A week ago, a judge appointed attorney Richard Landes to represent Brown because she can't afford to hire her own attorney.

In a new motion, Landes said this is a large, complex case – pointing to a 58-page indictment, more than 31-thousand pages of documents and lengthy contracts. Landes also pointed out that prosecutors have been working on this case for months.

The judge will hold a hearing on the request Tuesday afternoon.

Brown's previous court-appointed attorney was allowed to withdraw from the case due to "irreconcilable differences."

