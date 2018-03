GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the north end of Golden Isles Pkwy, where the road ends north of Georgia 99, officials said.

Hunters discovered a male dead in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators are on the scene and the investigation is still in the very early stages, police said. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

