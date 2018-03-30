Suspicious man has neighbors on alert in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A man reportedly lurking around neighborhoods in Yulee and Fernandina Beach has gotten the attention of the Nassau County Sheriff.

The man has been seen driving slowly through residential areas and approaching people with questions about their cars. He has not committed a crime, therefore News4Jax has blurred his face. But his actions have aroused enough suspicion to gain attention from the sheriff.

People living in the Flora Parke neighborhood tell News4Jax he's lurked around their homes and cars. Chris Kelley said the man approached him and asked about his car, a green Honda Accord.

"The garage is down so he couldn't have seen it," Kelley said. "When I approached him to ask how he knew a green Accord was in there, he speeds off."

Kelley said he reported the behavior to Sheriff Bill Leeper. He said what concerns him most is the man coming in contact with children.

"Now that I hear he's talking to people's children in the yard, that's real sketchy," Kelley said.

Pictures of the man were posted on social media. They came from someone's home surveillance camera. Others have responded, saying they too have seen the man in their neighborhood.

A post from a woman on the Nextdoor app said her children were playing in front of her house when a small silver SUV pulled up. As the driver began talking to her kids, she ran outside.

The driver then asked if her car was for sale. He drove off when she told him 'no.'

News4Jax spoke with Sheriff Leeper by phone. He's asking anyone who sees him to contact the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at (904) 225-5174.