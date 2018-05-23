Suspicious package incident ends with tackle

MILWAUKEE - Police in Milwaukee tackled a man during a suspicious package investigation Monday morning.

An abandoned backpack was found on top of an electrical box downtown and police closed off the area to investigate.

Experts wearing protective gear lowered the package and placed it in the middle of the intersection.

A cyclist ignored the yellow police tape surrounding the scene and approached the bag. He started going through it and tossing out what was inside.

Authorities tackled him shortly after and took him into custody.

There was nothing harmful inside the bag and the road was re-opened.

