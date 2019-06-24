St. Johns River Ferry resumes service after suspicious package cleared

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A suspicious package near the Fort George Island slip that temporarily shut down the St. Johns River Ferry has been cleared.

The ferry, run by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, transports vehicles and pedestrians between Mayport and Fort George Island.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated the suspicious package near the slip and deemed that it was not a hazard, a JTA spokesman said.

The package was removed and service resumed just before 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.