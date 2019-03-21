SUV crashes into Parkway Grille in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A Ford Escape barreled into a restaurant Thursday in Fernandina Beach, leaving a worker inside injured, authorities said.

A spokesperson with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the SUV wasn't hurt and it was unclear why the vehicle ended up inside the Parkway Grille at Fletcher and First Coast Highway.

The spokesperson said a worker inside suffered minor injuries. Nassau County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to a hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

