ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to an accident at mile marker 394 on I-75. When crews arrived, they found an SUV holding nine people overturned in a ditch.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital. They all received treatment for minor injuries,

ACFR wants to use this accident as a reminder for everyone to wear their seatbelt, and make sure children are in proper fitting carseats.

