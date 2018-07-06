SUV sought in abduction & rape in Moncrief neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down a man suspected of abducting and raping a person in the Moncrief neighborhood Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said someone was kidnapped about 2:45 p.m. near Moncrief Road and West 31st Street then driven to a vacant home on Mason Avenue where they were robbed and raped.

The suspect, described as black, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with an afro hairstyle and a beard, drove a black sport-utility vehicle, police said. The SUV was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of the man or vehicle involved, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

