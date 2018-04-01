SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police say they were called to reports of an armed domestic violence incident in which the assailant had barricaded himself inside an apartment at 3717 SW 28th Terrace at 11:30 Sunday morning.

Police were notified that the man, believed to be a Guatemalan national, beat his 18-year-old wife with a handgun before she managed to escape.

The standoff lasted several hours, and a language barrier made communications difficult at first, but interpreters were brought in, and members of the SWAT team began negotiating with the man.

The woman told police that there was the possibility that a 6-year-old child could be inside, but the child and his or her mother were located unharmed in a crowd that had gathered near the scene.

Officers had to evacuate the area for a while as police checked the complex and surrounding neighborhoods.

The suspect was found on SW 31st Dr. and taken into custody without incident.

Officers believe the man has more weapons inside his apartment and are working to identify him.

Police said the man is expected to face charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and false imprisonment.

