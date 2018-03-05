Man in protective custody after SWAT team called to Sans Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed man was detained Monday morning in a SWAT incident in the Sans Souci neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the SWAT team was called out to a home on Sans Souci Road, near Parental Home Road after a man made threats to harm himself.

The man tried to commit suicide by shooting himself but missed, said Lt. Adams with JSO. When he refused to come out of the home, officers set up a perimeter to ensure the safety of neighbors. Members of the Negotiation Team were also called to the home.

Police reported that the man later left the house and was found behind a nearby business, approximately a mile away on Beach Boulevard and Parental Home Road.

"He made threats to harm himself. He was taken in to custody under the Baker Act," said Lt. Adams. He adds that family members inside the home are safe and were able to leave the house once police arrived.

Officers have not released the name of the man and report no charges are being filed. He was taken into protective custody to be evaluated.

