Swedish meatballs and pizza make this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Swedish meatballs, burgers and pizza - that's what's on tap in this week's Restaurant Report. Health inspectors found the good and the bad at two restaurants in Duval County.

In Avondale, The Ale Pie House on St. Johns Avenue was forced to close for a few hours.

A recent inspection uncovered nearly 50 rodent droppings near the dish machine, the bar area and behind the fryers. The staff managed to tidy up before the inspectors follow up visit.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Ale Pie House

Ale Pie House got the green light to reopen that same day.

On the Southside, while you're looking for a bookcase or maybe a desk at IKEA, why not stop by their food court for a shopping break? It's got Swedish meatballs, breakfast and cheap eats that taste good and come from a spotless kitchen.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: IKEA

According to health inspections, the restaurant landed a perfect score during a recent check-up.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.