Sweet Pete's reopens Black Friday after repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of Jacksonville's most popular candy shops is reopening Friday morning.

Sweet Pete's is making Black Friday even sweeter by opening its doors from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The downtown store, located on the corner of of Hogan and Duval streets, temporarily closed for building repairs in August. Heavy rains and condensation caused serious damage.

The repairs were too much financially for The Candy Apple Cafe, which operated in the same building. As a result, the owners had to close its doors for good.

The return of Sweet Pete's on Friday comes with new and exciting changes, announced the candy shop.

In a recent post on their Facebook page, they shared the following photo:

Customers can sign up for email alerts or stay updated on the store through the Sweet Pete’s Candy Facebook page or sweetpetescandy.com.

