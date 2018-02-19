Sylvester Stallone responds to rumors that he is dead: "I am alive and well"

STILL PUNCHING!

Iconic Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has has once again been the subject of unfounded online death rumors.

This is the second time Sylvester Stallone has been the subject of death hoax rumors after they first appeared online a year and a half ago. Stallone is best known for his portrayal of celebrated movie characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

But the champ took to Instagram to rubbish the rumors shortly after they emerged to let people know he was 'still punching'.

Accompanied with the picture announcing his fake death, he wrote: 'Please ignore this stupidity…Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!'

His younger brother Frank Stallone also took to social media where he slammed the hurtful gossip.

Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.@FoxNews @seanhannity @greggutfeld — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018

