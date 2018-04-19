T-Mobile plans to hire veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - T-Mobile plans to hire 10,000 military veterans and their spouses over the next 5 years. This plan doubles the companies 2016 pledge to hire 5,000 veterans.

The phone carrier also will lay the foundation to bring 5G service to military bases. T-Mobile is expected to invest $500 million in network upgrades near military bases

It is also launching T-Mobile One Military, a discount plan for active-duty military and their families. Military families will receive 20 percent off the first line and 50 percent off each additional line up to six lines total. A family of four would pay $100 a month.

