Boy, 13, trades in Xbox, does yard work to buy car for his single mother

FERNLEY, Nevada - A 13-year-old boy in Nevada did yard work and even traded in his Xbox to surprise his single mother with a car, KOLO reports.

"He was tired of seeing me cry," Krystal Preston said.

Krystal Preston lives as a single mom in Fernley with her three kids and three dogs.

The family recently starting life over from scratch. That's when her oldest son, William, stepped up.

"At my low point, here comes my son. Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it," Krystal said.

Outside of school, William does yard and housework for people in the community to make a little extra money.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that." William Preston said.

William then turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro.

"It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes."

William's quest soon became reality.

"Mom, I got you a car, and then she said no you didn't, and then I said I did, and she didn't believe me... she picked us up and we went to her house, and then I said mom there's your car."

Krystal in awe of what her son had done for her.

"I can't even express it, like there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am," Krystal said.

A son's selfless deed... more than just providing for his mother and family... he's showing that age is simply a number-- and you can make a huge difference at any time.

CNN / KOLO