Bear, two cubs break into Jacksonville family's car

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A momma bear and her two cubs were caught on camera breaking into a Jacksonville family's car while they were vacationing.

The family told News4Jax they were on vacation in the mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Laura Oliver says the mother and her two cubs enjoyed dog food and a bottle of S.Pellegrino that was left under the back seat.

Richard Oliver pointed out his family was staying in the woods and they didn't think it'd be necessary to lock their car doors.

After enjoying their snack, Laura Oliver said the bears wandered back into the woods.

