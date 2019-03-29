DoorDash driver caught sipping milkshake before delivering order

STOCKTON, Calif. - You may want to think twice before using an on-demand food delivery service, especially if you order something as delicious as a milkshake.

A California family received a disgusting surprise when their doorbell camera caught a DoorDash driver taking a sip of a milkshake before delivering the order.

KTXL reports the Malhotra family is upset after 14-year-old Rishab drank the entire cookies and cream milkshake, and then saw what happened on the video the next morning.

"Then my dad told me to check out the video from last night and once I checked it out I brushed five, six times. I felt really disgusted," Rishab said.

The family reported the incident to DoorDash along with a copy of the video, but have yet to hear back from the company two weeks later.

