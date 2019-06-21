Florida dad goes viral for calling out daughter's skimpy shorts

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida dad's "Parenting 101" video posted to Facebook is going viral after a hilarious fashion lesson.

Jason Hilley from Orlando decided to poke fun at his daughter's "short shorts" by wearing some himself.

In the video shared with News4Jax, you can see Hilley walk into his daughter's room with very tight, short shorts on and ask to compare as she put on her new, also very short, shorts.

"You wear yours out in public? I will wear mine! Parenting 101!" the video said.

The video is going viral on Facebook with more than 900,000 shares.

The family lives in Orlando, and they also have family here in Jacksonville.

