Heartwarming photo of brother hugging little sister goes viral

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. - Who's cutting onions in here?
A photo of a boy hugging his sister after her pre-school graduation has gone viral.
"'I’m just so proud of you,' he said. Then of course my daughter started crying. As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” She responded, “I’m just so happy,” the post said.
Photo credit: Aundrea and Matthew Smith
#feelgoodfriday Today my daughter graduated from Pre-K. After the ceremony my son walked up to her and gave her a hug. “I’m just so proud of you” he said. Then of course my daughter started crying. As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” She responded, “I’m just so happy.” We are so blessed. ✨Tag someone below who is a blessing in your life. Let them know how much they mean to you. And if you can’t tag them call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy. . . . #blackownedbusiness #blackboyjoy #blackgirlmagic #childrensbooks #teachersofig #teachersofinsta #children #education #privateschool #teachersofinstagram #educators #positiveblackimages #blackentrepreneur #blacklivesmatter #positivemovement #womenentrepreneurs #diversity #peopleofcolor
