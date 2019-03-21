Texas man brings giant steer into Petco where 'all leashed pets are welcome'

HUMBLE, Texas - They say everything is bigger in Texas.

One man decided to test Petco's "all leashed pets are welcome" policy by bringing his leashed African Watusi steer named Oliver in through the front doors.

The Facebook post reads, “We decided to take a chance and call Petco's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME' policy. The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms. The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location...our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

He made it into the front doors, and Petco did not disappoint.

"We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores. We got a special visit from one of our favorite customers, Oliver the African Watusi!"

The post was shared more than 7.5 thousand times on Thursday. '

