Abandoned puppy with extra tail on his head rescued

A 10-week-old puppy in Missouri has gone viral on social media for his unique "unicorn" look.

The puppy, named Narwhal, has a tail growing from his head.

A staff member at Mac's Mission in Missouri found the adorable little guy wandering outside in the freezing cold with another, older dog last week, Unilad reports.

That's when they noticed his special "magical unicorn" feature.

Narwhal was taken to the vet where he had a great check-up! He was completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms that he received medicine for.

"Narwhal is doing GREAT also and is one super happy little guy!" a post said.

Not the main question on everyone's mind: DOES THE TAIL WAG?!?

Unfortunately, the second tail doesn't wag. The tail is not attached and does not move.

He also has a very normal, regular dog, tail, if you were wondering. So he has two tails!

The tail will not be removed unless there is a reason for it to be removed later.

"The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal, and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."

He is not up for adoption quite yet. The mission wants to make sure he grows a little more.

Enjoy more photos below!

