Smear campaign: Is there more than one way to slice a bagel?

ST. LOUIS - A Midwest man who brought his coworkers bagels sliced like bread is getting an earful from New Yorkers and social media.

Alek Krautmann on Monday tweeted a photo of his Panera purchase and called the vertical slices “the St. Louis secret.” Krautmann pointed out it creates more slices and more surface area for cream cheese. He wrote the few remaining slices make nice bagel chips with hummus.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wasn’t buying it over the traditional horizontal slice. The Democrat tweeted “St Louis, fuhgeddaboudit.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.