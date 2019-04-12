Study: Faking a smile at work may lead to heavier drinking

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Smile! Or in this case... don't...

Forcing a smile for customers is linked with more drinking after work, a Penn State University study finds.

Researchers studied the drinking habits of people who routinely work with the public (for example, people in food service who work with customers, nurses who work with patients or teachers who work with students) and found a link between "those who regularly faked or amplified positive emotions, like smiling, or suppressed negative emotions — resisting the urge to roll one's eyes, for example — and heavier drinking after work."

Overall, employees who interacted with the public drank more after work than those who did not, researchers found.

Click here to read the full study.

